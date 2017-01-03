Defence minister Parrikar justifies Rawat's appointment as Army chief

New Delhi: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said set procedures were followed in the appointment of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and all candidates were equally good.

The Defence Minister told media if seniority and date of birth were the only criteria, computers could have selected the service chief and there would be no need to have a cabinet process.

Parrikar also said all candidates for the post were equally good.

Also Read: NewsX Exclusive: If Pak resorts to old tricks, India will retaliate says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

General Rawat was selected as the new Army Chief superseding Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen PM Hariz, both of whom have been in service longer than General Rawat.

The Defence Ministry justified General Rawat's appointment saying he was found to be the "best suited among the eligible Lt Generals to deal with emerging challenges, including a reorganised and restructured military force in the north, continuing terrorism and proxy war from the west, and the situation in the north-east".