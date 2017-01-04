As tensions at the border prevail, India hasn't ruled out more surgical strikes against Pak

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who was newly appointed as the 27th Army chief last week, said in an interview that the Indian Army won't hold back from conducting more surgical strikes against neighbouring Pakistan.

Speaking to NDTV, General Rawat said that if terrorists continue to disrupt the situation on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC), then the army will take action against the terrorists, hinting at the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army post the Uri attack.

Situation between India and Pakistan has remained tense ever since the Uri attack where terrorists infiltrated an Indian Army camp. Further commenting on the gravity of the situation, the Indian Army chief said that "further surgical strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out; the strikes were meant to send out message."

While Rawat as emphasised on the Army's role to maintain peace and stability at the border, he has not shied away from claiming that India would be at war with Pakistan if the relationship between the two nuclear-equipped countries deteriorates.