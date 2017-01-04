Journalist gunned down in Samastipur, Bihar; police suspect old rivalry

New Delhi: A leading Hindi daily journalist in Bihar was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday at the Salkhani village in Samastipur, Bihar. This incidence marks the third murder of a scribe within a period of nine months.

According to Samastipur SP Nawal Kishore Prasad Singh, around five to six men stopped Braj Kumar Singh and indiscriminately opened fire at him. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on Tuesday evening.

However, police investigating into the matter suspect the primary motive behind the murder as old rivalry. Besides being a journalist, Singh also ran a brick kiln.

Bihar has been witnessing an increasing number of attacks against journalists which include the appalling murder of Hindustan's Siwan bureau chief Rajdeo Ranjan in May, 2016.