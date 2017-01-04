Bengaluru shames again — CCTV captures woman being molested and groped

New Delhi: The incident of mass molestation which occurred in Bengaluru city on the night of New Year's Eve has certainly highlighted the need for change in the mentality of men instead of lifestyle choices made by women.

Now, a CCTV footage recovered from Bengaluru registers a chilling account of how unsafe women truly are in the city. Around 2:30 AM on Sunday after the sick incident of mass molestation created havoc on New Year's Eve, a woman was forcefully groped by bike-borne men near Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.

In the CCTV footage, a woman can be seen getting off an autorickshaw in a residential area. In the moments that follow, two bike-borne men stop the girl as one man openly gropes at the woman who puts up a fierce resistance. The attacker then tries to drag the woman towards his friend. However, when the woman continues to resist the attackers, the two miscreants flee the scene.

#BengaluruHorror— Woman molested & groped despite wearing full clothes pic.twitter.com/kKp5taPqwh — NewsX (@NewsX) January 4, 2017

According to TOI, the woman who was attacked by the molesters said that her purse was snatched by the attackers as well. A case has been registered and police are conducting preliminary investigations into the matter.

On 31st December, women attendees at a mass New Year's Eve gathering in Bengaluru were sexually molested and attacked by groups of men while police became mute spectators in the chaos. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that these incidents happen because 'women try to copy western culture', resulting in public outrage over the insensitive comment.