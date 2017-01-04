MK Stalin elected as DMK’s first working president

New Delhi: The general council of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) who are expected to hold a crucial meeting here on Wednesday have appointed party treasurer M.K Stalin as their working president.

Due to the constant decline in health of their party president M Karunanidhi, DMK had announced this post in its General meeting last month.

Stalin, who is also a leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, was already tipped to be appointed as the working president of the party in the General Council.

Earlier, he was handpicked by the party president M Karunanidhi as his successor.

With the party supremo Karunanidhi announcing him as the political heir, speculations and political tussle between MK Stalin and his snubbed brother MK Alagiri over who will take on the party reins were done and dusted.