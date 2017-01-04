LeT terrorist Ashiq Ahmed arrested by police in Handwara, Kashmir; cache of arms recovered

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Ashiq Ahmed from Handwara in Kashmir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist.

According to ANI, the 21 Rashtriya Rifles and the police arrested Ahmed from Fruit Mandi crossing in Handwara. They also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition with him.

The arrest was made after a policeman was killed in Handwara on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir is in a sensitive situation following the encounter of Burhan Wani.

J&K: Police & 21RR apprehended an LeT terrorist, Ashiq Ahmed, in Handwara; Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered. pic.twitter.com/AAHXHv2XQ0 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Ahmed is believed to be a close associate of the LeT commander Abu Bakr who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.

Police will be interrogating Ashiq Ahmed who has been taken into custody.

Yesterday, a Pakistani terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was gunned down in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Tuesday in Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.