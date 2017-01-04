11 members of a family found dead in Amethi; case shrouded in mystery

New Delhi: A gruelling scene unfolded on Wednesday when police in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh recorded 11 dead bodies belonging to a single family.

The deceased include 8 children, 2 women and 1 man. Apart from the 11 family members found dead, currently 2 of the family have been admitted to a hospital and are fighting for life after they were administered poison.

Sources revealed that the head of the family was found hanging at the site of the incident.

Nothing conclusive has been released by the investigative authorities yet. Police are conducting preliminary investigations into the matter and are ascertaining the cause behind the mysterious deaths.

Amethi is better known due to it being the seat of power of the Indian Nehru-Gandhi political party.

(More details awaited...)