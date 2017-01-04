Anna Hazare alleges Rs 25K crore co-operative scam; files PIL in Bombay HC

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has been moved by Anna Hazare, as the activist is seeking a CBI inquiry after alleging a “Rs 25,000 crore sugar cooperative factories scam”.

A criminal Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) and 2 civil PILs seeking a CBI probe have been filed by Hazare in which the criminal PIL is listed for a hearing on 6th of January headed by Justice Abhay Oka.

Anna’s petitions reportedly alleged the fraud committed in governance by first burdening sugar cooperative factories with debts and then selling these sick units at throwaway prices.

The selling has led to an estimated loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the government, cooperative sector and members of public.

The petitions are also seeking an inquiry by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) into the alleged role of "politicians into the sugar cooperative scam, including NCP president and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar and his nephew and former irrigation minister Ajit Pawar".