5 states go to polls between Feb 4 and Mar 8; counting day set for Mar 11

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced on Wednesday the dates for the Assembly Elections 2017 in poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Counting of polls for all 5 states will take place on March 11th.

Election date for Uttar Pradesh: 11th February (First phase), 15th February (Second phase), 19th February (Third phase), 23rd February (Fourth phase), 27th February (Fifth phase), 4th March (Sixth phase), March 8th (Seventh phase)

Election date for Uttar Pradesh: UP polling dates will be divided into seven phases.

Election date for Manipur: 4th March (First phase), 8th March (Second phase)

Election date for Uttarakhand: February 15th (Single Phase)

Election date for Punjab: 4th February (Single phase)

Election date for Goa: 4th February (Single phase)

ECI will ensure level playing field for inclusive, free and fair elections, by curbing muscle power and abuse of money: CEC Nasim Zaidi pic.twitter.com/QPxP22D3lF — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

- Expenses above Rs 20,000 have to be out of bank accounts to be set up and it has to be through cheques.

- The limit for expenses for candidates is Rs 28 lakh for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand & Rs 20 lakh for Manipur and Goa.

- 1.85 lakh polling stations will be set up for the 2017 Assembly elections.

- The needs of people with disability will be taken care of at the polling booths.

- Nearly 16 crore voters will be participating in the 2017 Assembly elections. Goa, Punjab & Manipur assembly term will end on 18th March, UK 26th March & UP on 27th May.

The Election Commission earlier held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officers to discuss the assessment of the law and order situation in different polling places around the country.

All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to swing in their mandate as ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) is witnessing inner-party strife between party leaders Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be trying to establish their mandate in SAD-ruled Punjab.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are ending in mid-March, while the Uttar Pradesh assembly's term would expire in May. As per the law, elections to the legislative assembly of a state must be held -- and new assembly formed -- well before its term expires.