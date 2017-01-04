Jharkhand government transfers DC, SP after shoe hurling incident at CM

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has decided to transfer the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of a district where a shoe was hurled at Chief Minister Raghubar Das on January 1, an official said on Wednesday.

A shoe was hurled at Das in Seraikela-Kharsawa on New Year's Day as he faced a protest by tribals in the district.

"Seraikela-Kharsawa DC Srinivasan and SP Sanjiv Kumar have been transferred. Ramesh Ghopal will be the new DC and Rakesh Bansal will be the new SP of the district," the official told IANS.

The state government has sought the permission of the Election Commission to effect the transfer.

"It was the biggest mistake on the part of the DC and SP. Black flags were shown and shoes were hurled when the Chief Minister was leaving the place. Adequate security measures should have been adopted," said the official.

The district administration on January 2 lodged an FIR against nine identified and 150 unnamed persons.

Hundreds of tribals had gathered to pay homage to the people killed in police firing at Sahid park in Kharsawa on January 1 last year.

Das also attended the programme and paid homage to the dead. Considering a pre-planned protest, heavy security arrangements were made by police.

Scores of shoes were hurled as Das tried to leave the venue. Luckily not a single one touched the Chief Minister.

Black flags were shown when he reached the site. People started shouting slogans "Go back! Go back!"

The tribal people were protesting the state government's move to amendment two land acts -- Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) and Santhal Pargana (SPT) Act -- in the winter session of the state assembly held in November last year.

After amendment the agricultural land can be used for non-agricultural purpose.

