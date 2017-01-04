CEC Nasim Zaidi names Dos and Don'ts for poll in 5 states

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday announced a number of new measures for the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states.

Zaidi announced putting up of four posters at each polling station, informing the voters of locations of booths, and other Dos and Don'ts.

The posters were a statutory requirement at all polling stations, he said.

A voting assistance booth would also be kept at the polling stations.

Also read: 5 states go to polls between Feb 4 and Mar 11; counting day set for Mar 11

Taking note of complaints received by the Election Commission (EC) in previous elections, the CEC announced that the height of the voting compartment would also be raised to 30 inches this time.

This was done to conceal the upper part of the body of the voters, the movement of which might giveaway the button they were pressing.

"This measure is being taken to maintain secrecy," Zaidi said.

Special measures have been planned for the physically disabled. The EC has tried to ease the use of polling booths for the physically challenged voters in the upcoming state polls.

The 5 states going to polls this year are Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.