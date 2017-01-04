15-year-old minor run over by bike after being gang raped and brutally beaten

Sandwa (Rajasthan): In another horrifying incident of attack on women, a 15-year-old minor girl in Churu district of Rajasthan was not just brutally gang raped but also run over by a motorcycle with the intent to kill.

Rakesh Bhargav, who runs Bright Lights Children Academy, along with a relative stormed in the house of the girl and forcibly took her away.

Both the offenders took the teenager to a plantation in their local village of Sandwa and took turns in raping her. After carrying out the dreadful act, they brutally beat her up and even ran a bike over her in an attempt to kill her.

The 11th class student was left for dead who spent the entire night in the chilly weather at the roadside in excruciating pain.

The teenage victim suffered serious injuries to her face including broken ribs and a damaged spine. She is under immense mental trauma and is being treated at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

The father of the victim had lodged a police complaint and the offenders of the gang rape have been arrested.