Ranchi gangrape: After raping wife with friend, husband tries to kill her

Ranchi: A 'fairy tale' love story went wrong for a woman in Ranchi when her husband from a second marriage along with a friend raped her and left her for dead in a forest.

The husband Sunit Sahni lured his wife to a forest in the name of a picnic and then raped her. His friend Kishan Tiwari, who was also accompanying the couple, also raped the woman.

After being done with her, both the delinquents unleashed an array of punches and kicks at the victim until she lost consciousness. Assuming the victim was dead, the rapist duo covered her body with leaves and branches in the forest before abandoning her.

Once she regained consciousness, the victim headed straight to the police station and filed a complaint. The police acted swiftly and apprehended both the friends.

The woman who has two children from her first marriage, had eloped with her lover, Sunit. The husband said in a statement that he wanted to kill her because he grew frustrated with her as his parents never accepted their marriage and the victim's ex-husband used to threaten him.