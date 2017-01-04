Happiness Departments in all Madhya Pradesh cities soon

Bhopal: After Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to set up a ‘Happiness Department, the state government now plans to establish similar departments in all cities of the state.

The Happiness Department will ensure that donations from competent persons reach the needy and benefit them.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that both the needy and the donor will be mutually benefited, and to execute this process, the Happiness Department has been established.

He said the donors can give blankets in this cold weather for the benefit of the needy.

Chouhan added that the aim is to spread happiness and satisfaction among all people in the state and for this, the Happiness Department is devising various plans.