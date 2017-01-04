Surat Youth Congress chief's brother brutally beats up a 40-year-old

Surat: A shocking video of a man being beaten up by Surat Youth Congress chief's younger brother has surfaced. The 40-year-old was beaten up for not helping Youth Congress Chief's younger brother in the Gram Panchayat elections in Surat.

According to a report, 40-year-old Parimal Rana, was brutally beaten up by Surat Sabha Youth Congress chief Pradeep Sindhav's younger brother Haresh Sindhav, after Rana didn't turn up for Sindhav's help.

The incident took place in Olpad Tehsil, Delad Village where Sindhav had asked Parimal Rana to help in the Sarpanch elections, but he didn't help.

Holding a grudge against Rana, Sindhav one day while returning from work brutally beat up Rana, who was with his other friends in a shopping complex in the village. Meanwhile, Rana's colleagues, who were there at the spot rushed towards the man who was beating him and tried to level down the scuffle.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV. Rana was beaten so badly that he had to be admitted to a hospital.

Following the incident and on the basis of CCTV footage, the police is now investigating the case.