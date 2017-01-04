Bengaluru mass molestation: Several men detained after video surfaces; families protest

New Delhi: Amid the nation being shaken by the mass molestation of women by a mob on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru, the city police on Wednesday detained around 15 men in connection with the horrific incident.

According to police, the CCTV camera footages have been accessed from six different locations in the city. Cellphones of the detainees have also been scanned to check whether they were present in the area at the time of the incident.

However, the family members of those who were detained protested that their sons were not involved in the crime and were at home during the time of the incident. They gathered outside the police station in protest against the detentions.

Meanwhile, another chilling CCTV footage recovered from Bengaluru has surfaced on the internet and it shows how unsafe women are in the city.

In the video, a woman is seen being molested by some bike-borne men near Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.