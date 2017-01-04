Bengal FM Amit Mitra walks out of pre-budget meeting, says financial emergency in country

New Delhi: In what can be called a protest against the Central government, the Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Wednesday walked out of a pre-budget meeting.

According to reports, the Bengal Finance Minister walked out of the meeting saying there is a financial emergency in the country and the budget has become meaningless.

Justifying his move, Amit Mitra said, "Saying with heavy heart that I walked out of the pre-budget meet after my presentation, country's growth being sacrificed."

Saying with heavy heart that I walked out of the pre budget meet after my presentation, country's growth being sacrificed: Amit Mitra,WB FM pic.twitter.com/L67JUG4bR2 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

Finance Minister also added, "Diamond workers have come back to our state from Gujarat, leather industry in Bengal has collapsed, but the Centre is not bothered."

Not only against the demonetisation, but Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has aggressively protested against the arrest of their ministers after their involvement in chit fund scams.

Earlier on January 3, some Youth wing workers of the TMC had attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquaters in Kolkata where several BJP workers were injured.