Watch: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari mocks people in ATM queues

New Delhi: The newly appointed Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari was caught on camera mocking the people standing in the queues in front of banks and ATMs.

The undated video clip shows Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari sitting around a table with other people and making fun of people compelled to wait in long queues to withdraw cash from ATMS.

WATCH:

Tiwari is seen talking about how he made up a song when a reporter asked him of his views on demonetisation.

ALSO READ: Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari appointed Delhi BJP chief

“The patriots are standing in queues, there is a huge crowd, India’s destiny is getting decorated with hardships,” Tiwari says in a mocking tone.

“People cheered and said they’ll keep standing in queues till December 30,” he further adds.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP chief had thanked the people for their patience during demonetisation and had said his party will distribute ladoos to express gratitude.