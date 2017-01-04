Horrific accident by out-of-control juvenile caught on cam!

New Delhi: In a horrific road accident on Wednesday, an underage driver rammed his over speeding car into a woman, severely injuring her. The car then later crashed into another car and overturned it.

CCTV footage from Sagarpur area, Delhi shows a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) that rammed into a woman who was waiting on the roadside. After hitting the woman, the car collided into another car and toppled it. The impact was so immense that the woman was flung in the air and got caught under the other car that overturned on impact.

People physically moved the toppled Wagon R car to rescue the unconscious woman, who was stuck beneath it and immediately got her to a hospital.

Also Read: 4 killed, 4 injured in two Delhi accidents

The minor driver tried to flee the scene but the people present at the spot overpowered him and dragged him out of the car.

As per Delhi police, the driver is a minor and does not have a driving license.

(Further details awaited…)