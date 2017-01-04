Bengaluru mass molestation BJP propaganda to tarnish Congress: Brijesh Kalappa

New Delhi: Supreme Court advocate and Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa on Wednesday said that the New Year’s Eve mass molestation in Bengaluru was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed media propaganda. He slammed the BJP by saying that the party is deliberately trying to tarnish the name of Congress-led Karnataka government.

Citing that the media reports of attack on Tanzanian citizen in February 2016 was a propaganda to disrupt international events in the state, Kalappa said, “The last time there was so much focus on the safety of women in Bengaluru was on the sidelines of the Global Investors Meet after the so called attack on a Tanzanian citizen.”

He said that BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj had tweeted and Nirmala Sitaraman had denounced Karnataka.

“After GIM, BJP Ministers led by Sadananda Gowda were the first to condemn the victims. The Tanzanian ambassador had gone through the events and gave an absolutely clean chit to the state government,” Kalappa said.

He claimed that a similar pattern was being followed in the run up to Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which is to take place on February 7, 8 and 9 of 2017 in Bengaluru.

“It is clear that the BJP deliberately wants to spread the message that the state government is incapable of holding a major international event in the city, just as they did during GIM last year,” Kalappa said.

He also blamed the media for taking one side.

“It is only the national media that keeps getting fooled all the time. Or are they deliberately getting fooled?” he said.

Kalappa added that BJP leaders should “realise that while trying to give the ruling Congress a bad name, they are giving Bengaluru a terrible reputation”.