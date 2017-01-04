2 dead, 5 injured after car rams into wall in Durg, Chhattisgarh
By
| Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 21:06
First Published |
Durg, Chhattisgarh, car, car rams into wall, car accident, road mishap, car wreckage

The wreckage of the vehicle itself is seen turned turtle right beside the wall

New Delhi: In a fatal road mishap on Wednesday, two persons were killed and five others injured after a car rammed into a wall in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

In an image of the accident scene, the wall is seen totally damaged indicating that the car would have been at a high speed when it collided into the wall. The wreckage of the vehicle itself is seen turned turtle right beside the wall.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. They were said to be in a critical condition.

Tags:
Durg, Chhattisgarh, car, car rams into wall, Car Accident, Road mishap, car wreckage
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.