2 dead, 5 injured after car rams into wall in Durg, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In a fatal road mishap on Wednesday, two persons were killed and five others injured after a car rammed into a wall in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

In an image of the accident scene, the wall is seen totally damaged indicating that the car would have been at a high speed when it collided into the wall. The wreckage of the vehicle itself is seen turned turtle right beside the wall.

All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. They were said to be in a critical condition.