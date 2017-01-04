CBI says 32 violation cases lodged post demonetisation

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday said it has so far registered 32 cases of violation of demonetisation and detected over Rs 200 crore across India during its probe against gross anomalies in banking sectors after the demonetisation announcement.

Out of 32, three to four case are against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, five against Post Office employees and the remaining cases are against those employed with different banks, said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official.

They have been charged with illegally exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes into new currency after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation announcement on November 8.

"We have so far registered 32 cases of violation of demonetisation and detected about Rs 200 crore illegal transaction. During raids at the office and residential premises of the arrested accused persons, we have recovered Rs 15 crore," said the official.