NewsX in conversation with activist Varija Bajaj over Bengaluru horror

New Delhi: Following the shameful incident of mass molestation of women that took place in the IT capital of the country, Bengaluru on New Year's eve, an another case of molestation came to light where a woman was forcefully groped by bike-borne men near Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV footage where two bike-borne men stopped the girl as one man openly gropes at the woman who puts up a fierce resistance.

NewsX in an exclusive Facebook Live conversation with Fashion Designer, Social Activist and Consultant Varija Bajaj discussed the rising situation of such cases and the road ahead to bring the required change in the society.

Varija started off by saying, “It’s a helpless situation ... We all are desperate to figure out the solution and want a full stop to this nonsense which is going on for a very long time. Such incidents are continuously surfacing and you just don't know whether you will be secure when stepping out of home. I think it’s time when the women in India really need to stand for their own rights.”

Speaking about the solution for the problem, Varija said, "I think we are trying to cure the effect in a way like whether women should dress up in a particular way, should behave in a particular way or whether we should have the right kind of security ... but that will be just trying to curb the effect and not trying to treat the cause.”

Commenting on the actual problem for such incidents, the social activist felt that the real issue is the mentality. “The way men think in the country or the kind of upbringing that they are given in the school, college or society ... I think that is showing up in a much bigger way or a humongous effect is coming forward which is nothing less than horrific,” Bajaj said.

“It’s a much longer battle that we have to fight,” Varija concluded.

For the full interview, please watch the video below: