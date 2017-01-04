Hyderabad: Fire breaks out near VIP parking at Shamshabad airport

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near the VIP parking at Shamshabad airport on Wednesday evening. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. There are no immediate reports of any casualties, police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On December 31, three persons were killed and over 15 injured in an explosion in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in Nellore town of Andhra Pradesh.

(More details are awaited)