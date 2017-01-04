Hyderabad: Fire breaks out near VIP parking at Shamshabad airport
By
| Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 00:14
First Published |
Hyderabad, Hyderabad fire, Shamshabad airport, Shamshabad airport fire, Shamshabad airport VIP parking, Fire, Fire in Hyderabad

A fire broke out near the VIP parking at Shamshabad airport on Wednesday evening | Image for pictorial representation

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near the VIP parking at Shamshabad airport on Wednesday evening. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. There are no immediate reports of any casualties, police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

 

 

On December 31, three persons were killed and over 15 injured in an explosion in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in Nellore town of Andhra Pradesh.

(More details are awaited)

Tags:
Hyderabad, Hyderabad fire, Shamshabad airport, Shamshabad airport fire, Shamshabad airport VIP parking, Fire, Fire in Hyderabad
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.