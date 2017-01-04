BJP says Trinamool misleading nation on CBI action in Rose Valley case

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday blamed West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of misleading the nation when investigation agencies started taking action against its leaders, who were involved in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said that Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee did not take action against its leaders accused of financial irregularities and chose to criticise the central government instead.

"Anybody can find corruption in any work undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee government. And when investigation agencies start inquiry and take action, the ruling party in the state takes to politics based on violence and lies and factless allegations," he said, according to a party release.

He claimed that Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay did not respond to repeated notices issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation. "So CBI should have remained quiet?" he asked.

Sharma alleged that the Trinamool looted people of Bengal through Saradha, Narada and Rose Valley scams. He also condemned Banerjee's comments and violence by Trinamool workers in response to the party MPs arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund case.