CBI a 'caged parrot', says arrrested Trinamool MP's wife

Kolkata: Terming CBI the central government's "caged parrot", Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay's wife Nayana Bandopadhyay on Wednesday protested the arrest of her husband by the agency.

"The CBI has become a caged parrot of the central government. How can they arrest an MP and a senior politician like Sudip Bandyopadhyay on fake charges when he was summoned for interrogation in the case," she said.

Echoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's words, Bandhopadhyay, who is a state legislator, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrest and complained that the state leaders of other political parties are spared by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in spite of their direct involvement in the same chit fund scam.

"Prime Minister Modi's name has come up in the Sahara scam. He should also be arrested," Bandyopadhyay said.

"If CBI follows the principle of arresting anyone whose name comes up with the scam, then why are they not arresting BJP's Babul Supriyo and CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty. Their names have surfaced many times in the Rose Valley scam," she said.