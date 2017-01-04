Two Nigerians, woman held for fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two Nigerian nationals and their woman accomplice have been arrested for duping a man of Rs 1 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

A complaint was filed in this connection by one Hitesh Vyas on Tuesday, based on which police have registered an FIR against the two foreigners and the woman, who hails from Kolkata.

They have been booked on charges of cheating and fraud, police said.

Vyas said that the accused created a fake Facebook account in the name of a woman in December 2016, befriended him and duped him of over Rs 1 lakh in the name of paying customs duty to release gifts sent by his woman friend from abroad.

The arrested woman was identified as Seema alias Hasan Babu, a resident of Bara Bazar of Kolkata.

The Nigerians, hailing from Benin city of Edo state of southern Nigeria, have been identified as Ibrahim Onogiede and Kenndth Chika Osuji.

The three had been living in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension area.

"Seema has been sent to judicial custody and the Nigerians have been remanded to two days' police custody for interrogation," Anand Kumar, chief of Cyber Crime Cell, told IANS.