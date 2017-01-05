Domestic help dies after allegedly being assaulted by owner in Delhi

New Delhi: A house help was allegedly physically assaulted by her employer in Northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The victim was admitted in a private hospital in Delhi but she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. The accused Atul Kumar Lohia was arrested by the cops three days after the incident when the health of the victim started deteriorating. Atul was later released on bail.

"The accused employer was arrested three days back since the condition of the woman was deteriorating. A medical board will conduct post mortem of her body to ascertain the exact cause of her death. Section 304(culpable homicide) has been added to the case registered in this regard earlier," a senior police officer told PTI.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared the news the maid's death on Twitter. Her tweet said, "Terrible. She has died due to brutal beatings by employer. Section 302 should be added to FIR. Placement agency need to be regulated in Delhi!".

Terrible. She has died due to brutal beatings by employer. Section 302 shud be added to FIR. Placement agency need to be regulated in Delhi! https://t.co/aaGrcNKqFu — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 4, 2017

The placement agency owner, Ganesh Burman, and a woman agent were also booked in this matter.

During investigation it was found that Barman used to lure women through agents from areas like West Bengal on the pretext of jobs in Delhi.

Also Read: Non-bailable warrant against Meghalaya legislator in rape case