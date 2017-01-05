Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Madhyamgram, Bengal; 3 firefighters injured

New Delhi: On early Thursday morning, fire broke out at a chemical factory in Madhyamgram in West Bengal. Three firemen were reportedly injured in the incident.

Taking place at Madhyamgram of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, firefighters reported to morning call of a massive fire at a chemical factory.

#WATCH Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Madhyamgram (North 24 Parganas, West Bengal).3 firemen injured,efforts still on to douse fire pic.twitter.com/OtmDkXP2lO — ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

While trying to douse the fire, three firefighters were reportedly injured.

Efforts are still on to douse the flame.

