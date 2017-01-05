Sheila Dikshit says she'll step aside for Akhilesh in case of Cong-SP alliance

New Delhi: Just a day after the announcement of the polling dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2017 where Uttar Pradesh will witness seven polling phases, Congress candidate for UP Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said that she will step aside from the race if Congress makes a pact with Samajwadi Party.

With Congress stating that their primary objective was to keep fascist forces out of power in UP, the former CM of Delhi admitted that Akhilesh Yadav was a better CM candidate than her.

"If there is an alliance and there are joint efforts, then I would rather step aside as the CM candidate. If SP and Congress work together, there cannot be two faces," she said.

Dikshit's preference for Akhilesh as the CM face is purportedly because he is 'young and experienced'.