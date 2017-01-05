Prakash Parv — Nation celebrates the 350th anniversary of Guru Govind Singh
By
| Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 09:44
First Published |
Guru Gobind Singh, Sikh Guru, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji Patna, Prakash Parv, 350 anniversary, Patna, Bihar, Delhi, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Congress president, Soina Gandhi, religious news, latest news, Punjab elections, Gurpurab celebrations underway in Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Patna to attend 'Prakash Parv' on Thursday.

Patna: Celebration was underway in Patna to mark the 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh at Takht Sri Patna Sahib on Thursday. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth and the last Sikh Guru.

The mega-event is termed as 'Prakash Parv'. Hundreds of Sikh devotees across the globe have come to Patna for the celebrations and are enthusiastically performing 'seva' or voluntary service.

The Bihar government has expected a gathering of 5 lakh people for 'Prakash Parv'. The preparations for the grand event have been going on for a few months. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has advised the officials to monitor the arrangements for the celebrations and make appropriate security arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Patna to attend 'Prakash Parv' on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday offered his prayers at Patna Sahib. Delhi has observed gazetted holiday on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The order will apply to all government offices.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal prays at Patna Sahib

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was not only creator of the gracious “Khalsa,” but was also a renowned spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

“It is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood and compassion as epitomised by Guru Gobind Singhji, she said. His profound message of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire entire humanity”, she said.

Tags:
Guru Gobind Singh, Sikh guru, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji Patna, Prakash Parv, 350 anniversary, Patna, Bihar, Delhi, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Congress President, Soina Gandhi, religious news, Latest News, Punjab elections
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.