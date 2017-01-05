Prakash Parv — Nation celebrates the 350th anniversary of Guru Govind Singh

Patna: Celebration was underway in Patna to mark the 350th anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh at Takht Sri Patna Sahib on Thursday. Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth and the last Sikh Guru.

The mega-event is termed as 'Prakash Parv'. Hundreds of Sikh devotees across the globe have come to Patna for the celebrations and are enthusiastically performing 'seva' or voluntary service.

The Bihar government has expected a gathering of 5 lakh people for 'Prakash Parv'. The preparations for the grand event have been going on for a few months. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has advised the officials to monitor the arrangements for the celebrations and make appropriate security arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Patna to attend 'Prakash Parv' on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday offered his prayers at Patna Sahib. Delhi has observed gazetted holiday on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The order will apply to all government offices.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was not only creator of the gracious “Khalsa,” but was also a renowned spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

“It is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood and compassion as epitomised by Guru Gobind Singhji, she said. His profound message of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire entire humanity”, she said.