Barbaric attack as Amethi man slits throat of 10 female family members

New Delhi: Police in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh attended a grim scenario on Wednesday where they found eleven members of a single family with their throats cut open. As investigation proceeded, it was discovered that the only male member in the house had carried out the massacre of all the rest of the family members before committing suicide.

Police have identified the killer as Jamaluddin, a resident of Mahona village under Shukul Bazaar police station which is approximately 85kms away from Lucknow. Jamaluddin used to run a repairs shop and serviced batteries, stoves.

Thinking himself greatly burdened by the fact that he had two sisters-in-law, his wife and seven female children to take care of, Jamaluddin decided that he was going to kill them all. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Jamaluddin laced a poisonous substance into the dinner. After when all the family members fell asleep, he slit their throats with a knife. Jamaluddin then hanged himself from the ceiling.

However, due to the fact that Jamaluddin's hands were shaking when he slit the throats of his wife and children, they survived the attack. Jamaluddin's wife and children are being currently treated at the government hospital in Sultanpur.

Jamaluddin was the only male member in the house. His two brothers, Shamsuddin who died a few years and back and Raheez who went missing, had their wives in care of Jamaluddin. The deceased was facing some monetary problems lately.

Police are conducting more investigation into the matter to ascertain whether Jamaluddin was being pressured by anyone.