MP — Congress leader Raju Mishra and Kukku Punjabi shot dead in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Congress leader Raju Mishra and Kukku Punjabi were shot dead by bike borne assailants on Wednesday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, half a dozen bike borne men fired several rounds at Mishra and Kukku Punjabi. The incident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Raju and Kukku were in conversation outside a shop when they were attacked. The attackers fled after the attack and there were no traces of them. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The police are investigating the matter. Sources revealed that they heard an explosion before the attack.