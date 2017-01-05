MP farmers receive 'real' Rs 2000 note from SBI, but it has no Gandhiji

New Delhi: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district were taken aback when they received a new Rs 2000 note from the local State Bank of India branch with a grave printing mistake in it.

Reportedly taking place at a remote village in Sheopur district where farmers had gone to the bank to withdraw the new Rs 2000 since the demonetisation announcement, the State Bank of India branch there issued new Rs 2000 notes without the image of Mahatma Gandhi in it.

When the bank authorities were approached by the farmers who had received these notes, they were told that the note was genuine but some printing mistake had occurred in the note. Their Rs 2000 notes were taken back by the bank.

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer receives Rs 2000 notes from SBI Bank without Mahatma Gandhi's image pic.twitter.com/To8yiFIFxq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

However, this is not the first time a printing error like this has been reported. The bank officials allege that such notes have been in circulation for a while.

Ever since the demonetisation announcement, there has been a hectic rush to print new notes as the absence of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 has left many small-scale retailers in a bind.