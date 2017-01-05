Bengaluru CCTV molestation: Police arrest four suspects, two more on the run

New Delhi: Four accused have been arrested by Bengaluru police in the Kammanahalli molestation case on Thursday. The police are now looking for 2 more accused who are still on the run.
A CCTV footage was recovered from Bengaluru has registered a chilling account of how unsafe women truly are in the city. Around 2:30 AM on Sunday after the sick incident of mass molestation created havoc on New Year's Eve, a woman was forcefully groped by bike-borne men near Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.
In the CCTV footage, a woman can be seen getting off an auto rickshaw in a residential area. In the moments that follow, two bike-borne men stop the girl as one man openly gropes at the woman who puts up a fierce resistance. The attacker then tries to drag the woman towards his friend. However, when the woman continues to resist the attackers, the two miscreants flee the scene.
According to TOI, the woman who was attacked by the molesters said that her purse was snatched by the attackers as well. A case has been registered and police are conducting preliminary investigations into the matter.
