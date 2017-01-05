Bengaluru CCTV molestation: Police arrest four suspects, two more on the run

New Delhi: Four accused have been arrested by Bengaluru police in the Kammanahalli molestation case on Thursday. The police are now looking for 2 more accused who are still on the run.

"The four accused, aged between 20-23, were arrested after their interrogation on Wednesday," Banaswadi Circle Inspector D.H. Munikrishna said.

The accused are said to be residents of the area (Kammanahalli) in the city's north-east suburb where the victim was molested and groped in the wee hours (2.41 a.m.) of Sunday by two of them when she was returning home with her friend after returning from a New Year's party.

"Our senior officials will give the case details after producing the accused in a local court for police custody for further interrogation and identification by the victim, who has been contacted by our police women," said Munikrishna. An FIR was filed suo moto against the culprits under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354A and 354B (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

A CCTV footage was recovered from Bengaluru has registered a chilling account of how unsafe women truly are in the city. Around 2:30 AM on Sunday after the sick incident of mass molestation created havoc on New Year's Eve, a woman was forcefully groped by bike-borne men near Kammanahalli 5th Main Road in east Bengaluru.

In the CCTV footage, a woman can be seen getting off an auto rickshaw in a residential area. In the moments that follow, two bike-borne men stop the girl as one man openly gropes at the woman who puts up a fierce resistance. The attacker then tries to drag the woman towards his friend. However, when the woman continues to resist the attackers, the two miscreants flee the scene.

According to TOI, the woman who was attacked by the molesters said that her purse was snatched by the attackers as well. A case has been registered and police are conducting preliminary investigations into the matter.