'I was told I'd be free if I frame Arvind Kejriwal'

New Delhi: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Principal Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajendra Kumar, alleged on Wednesday that he was repeatedly told by his interrogators to implicate the Delhi Chief Minister in a corruption scandal.

Rajendra Kumar, who was arrested last July in an alleged corruption case, in a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary, wrote: “I have been made to pay the price for my belief in the political neutrality of a civil service officer in the form of false cases against me, accusing me of corruption and other charges… during the last few months, I have experienced an administrative environment wherein it seems extremely difficult to secure fair treatment and justice from central government agencies.”

Alleging that interrogators in the case had repeatedly pressured him to frame the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Kumar wrote, "During interrogation, I was repeatedly told that I would be let free if I implicate Chief Minister of Delhi. May be this was the reason for the CBI to go to such extraordinary length.”

Kumar is seeking voluntary retirement service after he was chargesheeted by the CBI in a corruption case. His lawyer alleged that the allegations against him are baseless and that he is seeking resignation out of disgust.