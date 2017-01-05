Air India and Rajdhani Express in a war of fares this season

New Delhi: Popular carrier Air India has blown the trumpet of war over fares with Rajdhani Express. Air India has launched a three-month long sale that offers airfares at the cost of train tickets.

The special fares will be applicable only on the routes that are operational for Rajdhani Express. The sale of these special tickets will begin on Friday and will continue till April 30. The travel period to avail this offer will be between January 26 to April 26.

The catch here is one will have to book these tickets 20 days before the date of the journey and can be purchased from the airline website and from travel agents.

With this scheme one-way fare will be between Mumbai and Delhi is Rs 2,401. On the other hand the ticket cost for Rajdhani on the same route is Rs 2,595 for AC three-tier, Rs 3,860 for two-tier and Rs 4755 for first class.