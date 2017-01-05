13 kg gold worth Rs 3.5 crore looted from Manappuram Finance in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: Four armed men looted 13 kg gold worth Rs 3.5 crore on Wednesday from a Manappuram Finance branch in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The Manappuram Finance branch in Ambikapur keeps their main gate locked and unlocks it only at the request of a customer. One of the four robbers entered the premises as a customer and took a gander at the security measures in the place. After looking around, he asked the guard to unlock the door to let him out and the moment the door was open, two of the armed culprits barged into the branch while the remaining one was left outside to keep a check.

As per reports, after cutting down the CCTV cables, the robbers held everyone present in the branch at gunpoint and asked them to switch off the phones and remove the batteries and SIM cards.

The three armed men directed the branch manager to show them the way to the coffers, where they looted around 13 kg of gold jewellery which customers have mortgaged to the Manappuram Finance.

After executing the loot, the robbers locked the 4 members of staff and 4 customers into the locker room and fled the scene after locking the branch from outside.

The gold that was robbed has been estimated at around Rs 3.5 crore.

Police is investigating the matter.