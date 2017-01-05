CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa's death? No, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's petition seeking an investigation from the CBI has been reportedly rejected by the Supreme Court of India. The court warned them that if they pursue the matter, they will be fined.

“What are we supposed to do here? You have filed a petition under Article 32 (violation of fundamental rights of citizens by the State) of the Constitution... We will dismiss these petitions and if you press it further, we will impose costs on you,” Bench of Justices PC Ghose and Rohinton F Nariman said on the matter.

Ever since the death of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, different parties have been asking for a formal inquiry into the case, some even alleging foul play in the matter.

According to the petition filed by Ms Sasikala Pushpa, she said that the secrecy surrounding the treatment given to Jayalalithaa and her death violated fundamental rights.

Sasikala also claims that more than 280 people in Tamil Nadu have lost their lives due to the shocking news.