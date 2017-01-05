After B'luru molestation, Delhi video shows men molesting woman on NYE

New Delhi: With the Bengaluru New Year's Eve incident of mass molestation being talked about intensely in the country, a video from Delhi has emerged which purportedly shows groups of intoxicated men running from the police after molesting a woman.

The incident took place in Mukherjee Nagar near the Delhi University campus. Police said that around 200 men had gathered on the streets to celebrate New Year's Eve, most of them being heavily intoxicated. When a bike with a woman on the back street passed through the crowd, the miscreants dragged the woman and started groping her.

Seeing that there were few policemen protecting the woman, the mob allegedly attacked the force and started hurling stones at the police. In the ensuing chaos, the gathered mob destroyed a police vehicle.

“We were standing at the barricade when we saw two people including a woman coming on a bike. There were some 200 drunk men around and they tried to stop the bike and tried grabbing the girl. We intervened and helped the girl get away. We caught two men too. The drunk boys then came back with friends from a nearby restaurant and started pelting stones.We were few in number so we retreated to the Batra chowki. They then attacked the chowki and forced their way in to rescue their friends. They beat us with rods. Several women cops were injured by them too,” police said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru CCTV molestation: Police arrest four suspects, two more on the run)

Recently from Bengaluru, a CCTV video surfaced on the internet which gave a chilling account of how a woman was openly molested and attacked by bike-borne men near her residence.