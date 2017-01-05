PM Modi on Prakash Parv in Patna: Want to implement Guru Gobind Singh’s principles in the country

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Thursday and addressed a hoard of people on the occasion of ‘Prakash Parv’ Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birthday.

While speaking at the event, PM Modi started by expressing gratitude towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar government and people of the state for organising the Prakash Parv event.

He also especially thanked Nitish Kumar for personally organising the 350th birthday of the Sikh guru.

The Prime Minister added a string of praises for the Guru Gobind Singh saying, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji is an epitome of sacrifice, he did so for humanity. The world must know he has inspired so many people.”

"Guru Gobind Singh Ji is an epitome of sacrifice, he did so for humanity. The world must know he has inspired so many people," said PM Modi.

“Gobind Singh Ji fought against social evils to tie society with thread of unity; (I) want to implement same principles in the country,” added PM.

Narendra Modi further congratulated Bihar CM for initiating nasha-mukti abhiyan (de-addiction campaign) as it could save coming generations and act as an inspiration to other states.

Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th guru of Sikhs and it is his 350th birthday anniversary today.