TMC protests outside PMO in New Delhi, levels vendetta charge

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders protested outside the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday. TMC leaders staged the protest alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an agenda of political vendetta against their top leaders.

They further alleged that there were efforts to frame them in a chit-fund scam. Demonetisation was another reason for TMC to protest against the Centre.

TMC MP Sugata Roy led the protest and was accompanied by other leaders including Derek O'Brien. TMC leaders rose anti-Modi slogans in the front of the PMO. ‘Modi hatao desh bachao’ slogans were also chanted during the protest.

The police detained protesters who forcibly attempted to enter Prime Minister's office at South Block.

Earlier, allegedly there had been an attack on BJP headquarters in Kolkata by TMC workers. The BJP West Bengal leadership met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday morning and apprised him of the situation in Kolkata.

CBI had earlier arrested Sudip Bandyopadhya and Tapas Pal in respect to the chit fund scam.