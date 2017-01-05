One held with 4.753 kg of narcotic drugs at Mumbai airport

New Delhi: Air Intelligence Unit - Mumbai Customs, seized 4.753 kg of narcotic drugs from a passenger at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

The AIU officials intercepted the passenger and reportedly recovered the drugs concealed in 15 roti makers.

An inquiry has been launched into the matter for further investigations.

In November last year, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized about 23.5 metric tons of Mandrax tablets worth Rs 3,000 crore from a factory in Udaipur. A Bollywood film producer was arrested in the case.