Kiran Bedi cancels Narayanasamy’s order banning social media use for work

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Thursday cancelled the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s order banning the use of social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter for official work.

The Puducherry government on January 3 had banned the use o0f social media for official purposes.

However, Bedi said social media can be used in a lot of ways to promote and implement the various govt schemes in Puducherry.

She said if Puducherry has to be a progressive Union Territory, it cannot be retrograde in communications.

“If Puducherry has to be a progressive UT it cannot be retrograde in communications. Hence @CM_Puducherry's order stands cancelled,” Bedi tweeted.

In a circular, the Narayanasamy govt had directed the officers and Heads of the departments to immediately discontinue the use of WhatsApp and Facebook.

“Any foreign country can get access to these official communications and documents uploaded which is a violation of Official Secrets Act (OSA) and also against the guidelines issued by the Union Information and Technology Ministry,” the UT govt had said.