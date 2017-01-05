Bengaluru molestation case: Stalkers followed victim for days, says police

New Delhi: The Bengaluru woman who was assaulted in a residential area on New Year’s Eve was stalked for three to four days by a group of men, police said on Thursday.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said, “We have arrested four out of the six people involved. Aiyappa a delivery boy is the main culprit.”

"When we saw the video, it was clear it was a case of molestation. The accused had been stalking the girl for a few days. The night the incident took place, they were partying by the road. When the girl got down from the autorickshaw, one of them identified her. They then followed her near her house and molested her," he added.

Sood said they are on the lookout for two more of their accomplices as six men planned the heinous incident which they planned together after stalking the victim after the new year party that night.

Earlier in the day, the Bengaluru police released the photographs and the names of the accused.

CCTV footage had surfaced on the internet showing a woman being molested by two men when she was returning home.

Pleading the media not to ask for any information about the victim who has been traumatised by the incident, Sood said though all the accused were from the same locality (Kammanahalli), the victim did not know them as she had come to Bengaluru only a week ago.

"Ayyappa, 19, is a delivery boy, Leno is a college student, Somashekar is a driver and Sudesh is another delivery boy," said Sood. The accused would be produced before a court on Friday for four-five day police custody to interrogate them.

They have been charged with wrongful restraint and sexual harassment.