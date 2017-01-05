Demonetisation may lead to temporary slowdown of economy: President

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee in his New Year Message to the Governors and Lt Governors through video conferencing from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday said that demonetisation may lead to temporary slowdown of economy.

“Demonetisation, while immobilising black money and fighting corruption, may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy,” Mukherjee said.

The President said that poor should be assisted during the period.

“We all will have to be extra careful to alleviate the suffering of the poor. The poor need to get succour here and now,” he said.

Regarding the upcoming Assembly Elections in five states, Mukherjee said free and fair elections made India’s democracy most vibrant in the world.

#PresidentMukherjee delivered New Year Message to the Governors/Lt. Governors through Video Conferencing from Rashtrapati Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/dwGvyNpFBD — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 5, 2017

“Elections symbolise the sovereignty of the people and provide legitimacy to the authority of the government,” Mukherjee said.

He further said the states’ governors through their interaction and wise counsel can play an important role in easing the tensions in the society.

President Mukherjee added that with art and culture life can be experience in its fullest and most meaningful form.