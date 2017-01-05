NHRC issues notice to Tamil Nadu over reports of deaths of 106 farmers

New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao over reported deaths of 106 farmers in one month.

The notice comes days after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam assured farmers that the government would pay compensation for crops damaged in drought on receipt of reports by different groups.

He had assured that Tamil Nadu government would form different groups comprising of ministers and officials to tour the districts across the state and submit their reports.

In December last year, DMK leader MK Stalin expressed his shock over the death of farmers and sought Panneerselvam an appointment with him to discuss the matter. In a letter to the CM, Stalin had said that the deaths were due to crop failure, huge debts and similar previous incidents.