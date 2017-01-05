Bengal Governor asks Trinamool government to maintain the law and order

Kolkata: Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday advised the Trinamool Congress government to maintain the law and order in the state irrespective of their political attachment.

"Every state, irrespective of political attachment, should try to ensure peace in the state and maintain law and order," Tripathi said in reference to the eruption of violence in West Bengal in the last few days.

Responding to his statement, Trinamool Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of influencing the Governor and claimed political statements from a Governor does not go well with democracy.

Also Read: TMC protests outside PMO in New Delhi, levels vendetta charge

"It is evident that the BJP is influencing his (Governor's) chair. I submitted a written protest to him asking how a BJP leader was allowed to interfere in the state's administrative matters and who permitted the CRPF deployment in the city," Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said.

"If a Governor makes political statements, it is not good for democracy. We will not allow this," he added.

Following party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, angry Trinamool Congress activists attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the city.

Some cars parked in the alley leading to the office were vandalised and stones were pelted at the building that injured 12 BJP workers present in the office.

Central Reserve Police Force personnel were posted in large numbers in front of the party office as the agitation turned violent. BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha, who gets three CRPF personnel for his security, requested to bolster the number of troopers as they felt the state police was inert against the agitators.

On Wednesday, Trinammol activists held demonstration across Bengal as the blocking roads and railway tracks, and agitated at various blocks of districts.