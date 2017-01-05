I don’t know, says FM Arun Jaitley on reports of 97% of banned currency back in banks

New Delhi: On January 4, a report by Bloomberg said that banks have received ₹14.97 trillion out of the ₹15.4 trillion, which was put out of circulation in the Modi government's demonetisation drive.

The Business Standard also reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has likely received back Rs 14.5 lakh crore of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as of 30 December, which means only three per cent of the banned notes are yet to be returned.

But when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was asked whether 97 percent of banned notes had been returned to the banks, his response was: "I don't know."

Jaitley neither denied nor accepted the factuality of the report by Bloomberg.

Earlier in the day, the RBI had said it was still collecting the data and the aggregating of accounting entries made at the various currency chests still required to be reconciled with the actual cash balances in order to eliminate accounting errors and double counting.

"The periodical SBN (specified bank notes) figures released by us were based on aggregation of accounting entries done at the large number of currency chests all over the country," RBI said in a statement.

"Now that the scheme has come to an end on December 30, 2016, these figures would need to be reconciled with the physical cash balances to eliminate accounting errors/possible double counts etc. Till this is completed, any estimate may not indicate the actual numbers of the SBNs that have been returned," it added.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes were no longer a legal tender, saying the move was aimed at eliminating black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing. Citizens were given up to Decmber 30 to deposit the old currency in banks.