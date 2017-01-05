Hawala operator held with foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Sleuths of Airport Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Delhi recovered foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore from a hawala operator at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday.

The huge haul of cash was seized from the passenger who came from Dubai.

Delhi Airport Directorate of Revenue Intelligence unit seized Rs 1 crore of foreign currency from a hawala operator, who came from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Ajxm8Ej7j2 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

The news comes hours after DRI Mangaluru seized foreign currencies worth over Rs 25 lakh from a passenger at the Mangaluru international airport. The passenger was reportedly waiting to board a Dubai bound flight.

In recent time, law enforcers and ED raided multiple hawala operators across the country involved in illegal conversion of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to valid legal tender since the announcement of demonetisation on November 2016.