Hawala operator held with foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore at Delhi airport
By
| Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 20:54
First Published |
Delhi, Hawala operator, Airport Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Indira Gandhi International Airport, cash, foreign currency notes, DRI Mangaluru, black money, demonetisation

The huge haul of cash was seized from the passenger who came from Dubai.

New Delhi: Sleuths of Airport Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Delhi recovered foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore from a hawala operator at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday.

The huge haul of cash was seized from the passenger who came from Dubai.

The news comes hours after DRI Mangaluru seized foreign currencies worth over Rs 25 lakh from a passenger at the Mangaluru international airport. The passenger was reportedly waiting to board a Dubai bound flight.

In recent time, law enforcers and ED raided multiple hawala operators across the country involved in illegal conversion of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to valid legal tender since the announcement of demonetisation on November 2016.

Tags:
Delhi, hawala operator, Airport Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Indira Gandhi International Airport, cash, foreign currency notes, DRI Mangaluru, Black Money, Demonetisation
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.